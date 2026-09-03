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West Asia exports hurt Indian auto makers in August despite strong domestic demand: Kotak

According to the report, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale volumes increased by more than 30 per cent year-on-year, supported by strong retail demand, channel filling and a favourable low base. Retail PV volumes grew 15 per cent year-on-year during the month.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
West Asia exports hurt Indian auto makers in August despite strong domestic demand: Kotak
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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