What is best tyre pressure for your car? Tips for city, highway and off-road driving

Best tyre pressure for car: Tyres are one of the most important parts of your car, but many drivers often ignore the tyre pressure of their vehicles. Driving with the right tyre pressure not only ensures safety but also improves fuel efficiency, tyre life, and ride comfort. Whether you drive in the city, on highways, or off-road, maintaining the right pressure is key to getting the best performance from your vehicle.

The ideal tyre pressure for your car is always mentioned by the manufacturer. You can usually find it on the driver-side door frame, inside the fuel flap, or in your car’s owner manual. Tyre pressure is typically measured in PSI (pounds per square inch), bar, or kPa. Most sedans and hatchbacks require around 32-36 PSI, while SUVs usually need 35-38 PSI. You should always follow the recommended pressure for both front and rear tyres to ensure better handling of your car.

Tyre pressure for city driving

For normal city driving on smooth roads, follow the manufacturer’s recommended pressure. Some drivers prefer slightly lower pressure (1-2 PSI less) for a softer and more comfortable ride, but avoid going too low, as it can increase tyre wear, reduce fuel efficiency, and affect handling. Checking tyre pressure regularly, at least once a month, is essential for safe city driving.

Tyre pressure for highway driving

On highways, slightly higher tyre pressure (1-3 PSI above the recommended level) can improve fuel efficiency and stability at high speeds. However, if the tyres are over-inflated, they lose grip on the road and make the ride uncomfortable, so it’s important to keep the pressure at the right level.

Tyre pressure for off-road adventures

For off-road driving on rough terrains like sand, mud, or gravel, lowering tyre pressure can improve traction and reduce bounce. SUVs and off-road vehicles may go down to 18-25 PSI depending on the terrain. After returning to regular roads, it’s crucial to reinflate the tyres to the manufacturer’s recommended pressure to prevent damage.

Safety tips to remember

Always check tyre pressure when the tyres are cold - before driving or after your car has been parked for a few hours. Visual checks are not enough, as tyres may look fine but still be under-inflated. Regularly rotating your tyres and checking alignment will also ensure longer tyre life and better driving performance.

Maintaining the right tyre pressure is a small step that can make a big difference in safety, comfort, and efficiency. Whether driving in the city, on the highway, or tackling off-road trails, keeping your tyres at the correct pressure is very important for a smooth ride.