What is Dakar rally: Inside world’s longest 8,000 km off-road motor vehicle rally; Cars, bikes and trucks go beyond limits here; ‘The survival battle’

Dakar rally: The Dakar Rally is one of the world’s toughest off-road races. It is a multi-stage event covering almost 8,000 kilometres over deserts, dunes, rocks, and rough terrain. Originally held in Africa, the rally has taken place in Saudi Arabia in recent years, attracting top riders, drivers, and teams from across the globe. Participants riding cars, bikes, trucks, light vehicles, and classic vehicles take part in this rally. Harsh temperatures, navigation challenges, and mechanical stress make it a highly competitive race.

The 2026 Dakar Rally was a 14-day, 13-stage, 8,000 km event that took place from January 3 to January 17, 2026, in Saudi Arabia. It saw dramatic racing and close finishes. In the overall motorcycle category, Argentina’s Luciano Benavides clinched victory by just two seconds, one of the closest margins in the event’s history.

In the car category, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah secured his sixth Dakar Rally title, driving for the Dacia Sandriders team and reinforcing his position as one of the sport’s all-time greats. He led over 8,000 km of racing across Saudi Arabia and finished with a strong lead over the competition. Other notable performances included strong showings from Ford Racing, with podium finishes and stage wins.

India’s participation at Dakar 2026

Indian competitors also secured notable achievements at the 2026 Dakar Rally, with two key figures drawing attention:

Sanjay Takale’s historic run: Veteran Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale made history at the Dakar Rally by winning the H3 class prologue and standing on the Dakar podium in the four-wheel category - a first for an Indian. He finished 35th overall in the cars classification and became the first Indian to achieve this milestone.

Takale’s effort marked a significant moment for Indian motorsport. However, his Dakar campaign later ended due to a mechanical failure, forcing him to withdraw before the end of the event.

Harith Noah competes in bikes: On the two-wheeled side, Harith Noah, a top Indian rally-raid rider from Kerala, also competed in the Dakar Rally’s bike category. Noah has been part of multiple Dakar campaigns and brought valuable experience to one of the world’s most challenging motorsport events.

Indian teams such as Hero MotoSports also participated in the event, maintaining India’s growing presence at Dakar with competitive stage results and notable finishes.

Dakar is more than just a race

The Dakar Rally is more than a race; it is a test of endurance, skill, and strategy. Competitors drive through extreme temperatures, unpredictable terrain, and strict navigation rules that can change standings dramatically from stage to stage. Finishing this event earns respect in the motorsport world, and individual stage wins or class podiums are celebrated worldwide.

The 2026 Dakar Rally showcased challenging terrains, historic individual achievements, and competitive performances across categories.