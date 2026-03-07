What is the price of 1 litre petrol, diesel in Pakistan? How it Impact car and bike owners

Petrol, diesel price in Pakistan: Fuel prices in Pakistan have risen sharply in recent days, putting additional pressure on households and businesses already dealing with high inflation. According to the latest official updates, the price of petrol and diesel increased significantly in early March 2026 following a major revision by the government.

As of March 2026, the price of petrol in Pakistan is about 321.17 Pakistani rupees per litre (105.67 INR), while high-speed diesel is priced at around 335.86 PKR (110.51 INR). These rates came into effect after the government announced a massive increase of 55 rupees per litre for both petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices in Pakistan often fluctuate depending on global crude oil prices and economic conditions. In recent days, rising middle east conflicts have also pushed the government to revise domestic fuel rates in Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How fuel prices are decided in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, petrol and diesel prices are determined by the federal government based on recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Prices are generally reviewed every 15 days to adjust them according to changes in the global oil market.

Several factors influence the final retail price of fuel. These include international crude oil prices, the exchange rate between the Pakistani rupee and the US dollar, refinery and distribution costs, and government taxes or petroleum levies.

For example, the government collects a petroleum levy on each litre of fuel, which contributes to national revenue. Changes in global oil prices or currency exchange rates can therefore quickly affect the cost of petrol and diesel within the country.

(Also Read: New Lexus ES India launch: Hybrid luxury sedan to debut on March 20 with futuristic design)

Impact on economy and consumers

Rising fuel prices in Pakistan could increase daily travel costs for car and bike owners. People have to spend more on fuel, which affects their monthly budget. Many reduce unnecessary trips, use public transport, or switch to fuel-efficient vehicles to manage expenses.

As Pakistan imports most of its petroleum products, global energy market fluctuations often play a key role in determining domestic fuel prices. According to the current global situation, fuel prices in Pakistan are likely to remain sensitive in the coming months.