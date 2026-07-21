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What is wheelbase in a car, and why does it actually matter?

The wheelbase is the distance between the centres of the front and rear wheels, measured on the same side of the car.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
What is wheelbase in a car, and why does it actually matter?
Image Credit: Image Source: Gemini AI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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