What? This Car SOLD OUT In Just 24 Hours - Sprints From 0 To 100 km/h In 6.9 Seconds With 240 km/h Top Speed, Priced At Rs...

New Mini Cooper S Convertible: The first batch of the all-new Mini Cooper S Convertible has been completely sold out within 24 hours since it was launched in India on 12 December 2025, the company said in an official statement. The car was launched as a completely-built-up unit at an ex-showroom price of Rs 58,50,000. With this price tag, it became the most affordable convertible car in the country.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “That was quick! The speed at which the all-new Mini Convertible sold underscores how strongly our community resonates with irresistible design and a genuinely fun, authentic driving experience. We anticipated excitement, but this immediate embrace of the MINI lifestyle has been extraordinary."

The new Mini Cooper S Convertible features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates a peak power of 150 kW/204 hp at 5,000 - 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 300 Nm at 1450-4500 rpm. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, with a top speed is 240 km/h. It comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The exterior design focuses on classic Mini characteristics. Standard LED headlights have three light signatures to emphasise the car's character. It is available with aerodynamically optimized 18-inch wheels with a choice of Slide Spoke 2-tone and Flash Spoke 2-tone alloys.

It gets a black soft top, which can be fully opened in 18 seconds and closed in 15 seconds. It can also be partially opened to act as a sunroof, to a length of 40 centimetres, regardless of speed.

With its clean shapes and minimalist controls, the interior of this car evokes the design of the classic Mini. The focal point in the cockpit is the round high-resolution OLED display. Known as the MINI Interaction Unit, it combines the functions of an instrument cluster and a central display.

Other highlights include powered front seats with a massage function for the driver, a Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a head-up display, and a rear-view camera.

The standard safety kit includes multiple airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, ABS, cornering brake control and tubeless tyres with tyre pressure indicator.