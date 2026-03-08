What to do if your electric car’s battery discharges in middle of journey and there is no charging station nearby?

EV charging station near me: What would you do if your electric car suddenly runs out of battery in the middle of a highway and there is no charging station nearby? As electric vehicles (EVs) have become more common on Indian roads, many drivers worry about this situation, often termed “range anxiety.” While modern EVs are designed with advanced battery management systems and navigation tools, unexpected battery drain can still happen. It is said that drivers should remain calm and follow a few practical steps to handle such situations safely.

If the battery is completely drained and your car stops moving, the first step is to ensure safety. Drivers should turn on the hazard lights and try to push the vehicle to the side of the road if possible. Parking the vehicle away from traffic reduces the risk of accidents and keeps the driver and passengers safe while they arrange help.

Contact roadside assistance services

Most EV car manufacturers offer dedicated roadside assistance services for their customers. Drivers can contact the company’s helpline through their smartphone or the car’s connected system. In many cases, assistance teams can tow the vehicle to the nearest charging station or service centre. Some companies and third-party providers also offer mobile EV charging vans that can provide emergency charging at the location.

Use navigation apps

Another thing you can do is check navigation apps and EV charging platforms. Many apps show nearby public charging points, including those located in hotels, malls, or residential complexes. If the battery still has a small reserve, you can reach a nearby charger by driving slowly and switching off non-essential features such as air conditioning and infotainment systems.

Take help from local charging points

In some cases, you can temporarily charge your EV car using a regular household power outlet if one is available nearby, such as at a shop, petrol pump, or home. Although slow charging takes longer, it could provide enough power to reach the nearest charging station.

Plan journeys carefully

Industry experts always say the best way to avoid this situation is to plan journeys in advance. You must check your vehicle's estimated range, identify charging stations along the route, and start the trip with a full battery to significantly reduce the risk of running out of charge.