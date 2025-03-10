Who Is Takashi Nakajima, New President And CEO Of Honda Cars India?

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Honda on Monday said it has appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President & CEO of Honda Cars India. Nakajima will take charge from April 1, 2025, consequent to the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Who Is Nakajima Nakajima?

Nakajima will take over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure, the automaker said in a statement. Nakajima has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021.

During his latest assignment, he was also in-charge of Product Planning, Marketing and Corporate Communication for Honda's automobile business in domestic Japan market. Nakajima joined Honda in 1994 and has been associated with Honda Motor Co Ltd for more than 30 years.

He has gained vast experience having worked in various positions of responsibility in several international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia in the areas of business planning, product planning, marketing and sales promotion.

Takuya Tsumura's Tenure

Honda said that during his successful three-year tenure in India, Tsumura was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of Honda in India, strengthening customer-centric solutions, and driving company's profitable growth.

He spearheaded the introduction of several premium models, including India's first mainstream hybrid model City e:HEV, Honda's new global SUV Elevate, all new third generation Amaze, and laying the foundation for launch of future models including company's first battery electric vehicle for India, the automaker said.

During his tenure, Honda Cars India saw strong expansion in its export business with start of export of made-in-India Elevate to Japan.