Why are F1 car tyres illegal to keep at home? Even billionaires can’t buy them; check hidden reason

F1 car tyres: Have you ever wondered why fans cannot simply buy and keep a Formula 1 tyre as a souvenir at home? After all, millions of viewers watch the races every year, and many would love to own a piece of the sport. But in reality, F1 tyres are rarely sold to the public and are strictly controlled after every race weekend.

In Formula 1, tyres are supplied exclusively by the Italian manufacturer Pirelli. The company produces special racing tyres for each Grand Prix and keeps strict control over them during the entire race weekend.

Once the race ends, all tyres–both used and unused–are collected by Pirelli instead of being distributed or sold. This is done mainly to protect the sport’s technology and ensure that teams or outsiders cannot analyse the tyre compounds or construction. These tyres contain highly specialised materials and design secrets that are important for the sport’s competition, according to reports.

Safety concerns outside racing conditions

Another reason for this is safety. F1 tyres are designed only for extreme racing environments and are not meant for normal roads or daily use. The rubber compounds are very soft and wear out quickly, sometimes lasting only a few laps during a race.

If someone tries to mount or use these tyres outside controlled racing conditions, they may become unsafe or damaged. Even removing tyres from the rims can cause damage, which is why they are usually treated as used once fitted.

Environmental and recycling rules

Instead of selling them, Pirelli follows a controlled recycling process. After a race weekend, the tyres are transported to specialised facilities where they are shredded and reused for industrial purposes.

Some of the shredded rubber is later used as fuel in cement factories, where it burns at extremely high temperatures and leaves only non-toxic ash. This method helps reduce environmental waste from motorsport.

Protecting integrity of sport

There is also a sporting reason. Tyres play a major role in race strategy and performance. If teams or outsiders gained access to them freely, it could allow competitors to study their structure and gain an unfair advantage.

For this reason, Formula 1 and Pirelli maintain tight control over every tyre used during a race weekend.

In short, F1 tyres are rarely allowed outside the sport because of technology protection, safety risks, and environmental recycling rules, which is why keeping them at home is generally not permitted.