Why do car indicators make that ‘tick-tick’ sound while turning? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

Car indicators sound: Ever noticed that familiar “tick-tick” sound when you switch on your car’s indicator? It’s one of those small details drivers hear every day but rarely think about the reason for. While modern cars are equipped with advanced technology, this simple sound still exists for a very practical reason, and it’s more important than you might think.

The ticking sound is primarily designed as an audible alert. When you activate the turn signal, the sound reminds you that the indicator is still on. This is especially useful after completing a turn or lane change, as drivers may forget to switch it off. Without this sound, you could end up driving for long distances with the indicator blinking, which can confuse other motorists and increase the risk of accidents.

How the ticking sound is created

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In older cars, the ticking noise came from a mechanical component called a flasher relay. This device used a small strip of metal that heated up and cooled down repeatedly, causing it to bend and create the on-off blinking effect, along with the ticking sound.

However, most modern vehicles no longer rely on mechanical relays. Instead, they use electronic systems controlled by microchips. Interestingly, even though the mechanism has changed, manufacturers intentionally add an artificial ticking sound through the car’s speaker system or dashboard. This is done to ensure that drivers still get the familiar feedback they are used to.

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Safety and user experience

Automakers keep the ticking sound because it improves overall driving safety. It provides real-time confirmation that the indicator is functioning properly. If the ticking suddenly becomes faster or irregular, it can also signal a problem, such as a blown indicator bulb or an electrical issue.

Why does it still come in modern cars

With silent electric vehicles and high-tech cabins becoming common, many might expect this sound to disappear. However, carmakers continue to include it because it plays a crucial role in driver awareness. In fact, some premium vehicles even allow you to customise the sound, but removing it entirely is rarely an option.

In short, that simple ticking noise isn’t just a habit–it’s a smart, safety-focused feature that helps drivers.