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Why do motorcycle disc brakes have several tiny holes? Here’s the real reason behind it

Motorcycle disc brake tiny holes: The holes in motorcycle disc brakes help release this heat more efficiently. By allowing air to flow through the rotor, the design improves cooling and reduces the chances of brake fade.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Why do motorcycle disc brakes have several tiny holes? Here’s the real reason behind it
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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