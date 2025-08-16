New Delhi: When a bike is moving and you take a turn, the bike naturally leans or tilts. At first glance, it feels like it should topple over, but it doesn’t. Why? Let's find out. The moving bike develops angular momentum, resisting changes to its orientation, and that keeps it upright. When you lean the bike during a turn, gravity tries to pull it down, but at the same time, centrifugal force pushes it outward.

Here, the balance between these two forces is important. This is what keeps the bike steady. Once the balance is lost, the bike falls. Otherwise, it stays upright and moves smoothly through the corner.

So, how does this balance between gravity and centrifugal force work? Simple, the lean must match the speed and sharpness of the turn.

Sometimes, though, the bike still falls. Why does that happen? It’s when the balance is lost. If the rider leans too much for the speed, the bike can slip and fall.

For example, if you go too slow on a curve and lean sharply, there isn’t enough centrifugal force (outward force) to balance gravity, and the bike will topple.

There’s also one more factor that plays a big role in preventing a fall, tyre's grip. If the road is slippery or you brake suddenly during a turn, the tyres can lose grip, and the bike will fall.

Tips For Safe Riding

Helmet: It’s the most important safety gear and mandatory too, as per law.

Speed Limits: Always follow the speed limit. It will make your ride safer.

Distance: Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. This will give you enough time to react in case of an emergency.

Indicators And Mirrors: Always use indicators for turning or changing lanes. Also, use mirrors to watch out for rear traffic.

Road Conditions: Watch out for potholes, sand, or wet patches that can cause slips.