New Delhi: The government has once again defended its decision to move to E20 petrol and explained why consumers do not have the option of choosing pure petrol or E10 at fuel stations. It said the transition to higher ethanol blending followed years of consultation with the automobile industry and was backed by scientific testing, real-world data and long-term policy goals.
According to the government, vehicle manufacturers were involved from the beginning of the ethanol blending programme. "When India decided to move towards higher ethanol blends, the automobile industry was involved at every stage. For E10 compatibility, manufacturers were consulted well in advance as early as 2020-21. India achieved its E10 target (10% ethanol blending in petrol) in June 2022, five months ahead of the date in ESY 2020-21."
The government said the process became even more detailed before introducing E20 fuel. "For E20, an even more rigorous process was followed. Extensive consultations were held with automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and research institutions. The roadmap of the IMC had been in the public domain from 2021 and laid out a calibrated path to reaching E-20."
It added that every important aspect was examined before the rollout, including "material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency."
The government also rejected concerns that older vehicles could suffer damage from using E20 petrol. It said manufacturers would not have supported the rollout if they were not satisfied with the results.
"Had automobile manufacturers not been fully satisfied with the results, they would never have stood behind the product or honoured vehicle warranties. The fact that virtually every manufacturer today is honoring warranty for all vehicles (old or new) is because they have been part of the consultation."
To support its claim, the government cited service data shared by automakers. It said Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, and found no E20-related corrosion, abnormal wear or reduction in component life. It added that Hero MotoCorp had reported similar field experience.
The government acknowledged that some vehicles may see a drop in fuel efficiency. "It is true that in some vehicles there may be a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy. But mileage is only one parameter." It argued that E20 offers several other benefits. "E20 offers a significantly higher-octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation."
"It produces negligible particulate emissions and substantially reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by around 40%." The government described E20 as "a cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel than either E10 or pure petrol."
Responding to demands for fuel stations to offer multiple petrol grades, the government said such a move would be difficult to implement across India's fuel distribution network. "The suggestion that every petrol pump should stock pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously also ignores the realities of India's fuel distribution network."
It pointed out that India has more than one lakh fuel retail outlets supported by refineries, depots, terminals and pipelines. Running separate nationwide supply chains for pure petrol, E10 and E20 would create major logistical challenges, increase costs and reduce operational efficiency.
The government also said the comparison with premium petrol was not appropriate. According to it, premium fuels are niche products sold in limited volumes with performance-enhancing additives. They are not separate nationwide base fuel streams.
Another reason cited by the government is the large investment already made in ethanol production. It said public sector banks have financed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore every year for ethanol production and related infrastructure. Dedicated ethanol plants, storage facilities and logistics networks have also been created to support India's blending targets.
The government said reversing the policy would put these investments at risk and affect farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies that invested based on the country's ethanol roadmap.
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