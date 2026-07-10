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Why don't consumers have a choice of pure petrol, E10 or E20? Here's what govt says

According to the government, vehicle manufacturers were involved from the beginning of the ethanol blending programme.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Why don't consumers have a choice of pure petrol, E10 or E20? Here's what govt says
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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