/Why even 5-star cars may not be enough: Euro NCAP exposes a deadly truck design flaw

For nearly 30 years, Euro NCAP has helped improve vehicle safety and reduce road deaths. Now, the organisation is focusing on a major safety issue involving trucks and trailers. According to Euro NCAP, around 400 people lose their lives every year in Europe and the UK due to rear underrun crashes involving heavy vehicles.
The latest research was started with support from the UK's National Highways using real-world crash data. Testing was carried out at laboratories in the UK, Germany and the United States. Several organisations took part in the project, including Germany's ADAC, Horiba Mira, Sweden's Trafikverket and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Older ADAS systems struggle to detect parked trucks
As part of the study, Euro NCAP tested both Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the underrun protection barriers fitted to heavy trucks and trailers. The results showed a clear gap between old and new safety technology.
Modern ADAS systems performed much better, but many older systems failed to recognise stationary trucks and trailers. This means drivers using older vehicles could still face a serious risk if a truck is stopped on the road.
The tests included different types of heavy vehicles, such as curtainside trailers, skeletal trailers and impact protection vehicles used at roadwork sites. Euro NCAP believes it could take another 15 years before most cars on the road are equipped with ADAS that can reliably detect these hazards.
Crash tests reveal a serious safety concern
Euro NCAP also carried out physical crash tests using a 5-star-rated electric car. These tests recreated situations where both the driver and the vehicle's ADAS failed to avoid a stationary truck or trailer. One test simulated a 30% passenger-side frontal offset crash at 56 km/h, similar to a driver trying to avoid a collision at the last moment.
The results were worrying. The rear of the trailer bypassed the car's crumple zones and safety cage, entering directly into the passenger compartment. Euro NCAP said such a crash would likely cause fatal head and neck injuries. Another test with a 75% frontal impact produced similar results. The trailer again pushed deep into the cabin, and the organisation said both front occupants would likely suffer fatal injuries.
Euro NCAP backs the USA’s IIHS TOUGHGUARD standard
The study also points to weaknesses in the current R58.03 European underrun protection rules. Euro NCAP believes safety can improve significantly if Europe adopts the IIHS TOUGHGUARD standard that is already widely used in the United States.
During testing, trailers fitted with the TOUGHGUARD system stopped the car from sliding underneath. This allowed the vehicle's crumple zones to work as designed and absorb much of the crash energy, giving occupants better protection.
The IIHS TOUGHGUARD standard was introduced in 2017 and is now estimated to be fitted on about 70% of new trailers sold in the United States.
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