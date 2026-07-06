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Why even 5-star cars may not be enough: Euro NCAP exposes a deadly truck design flaw

Euro NCAP also carried out physical crash tests using a 5-star-rated electric car. These tests recreated situations where both the driver and the vehicle's ADAS failed to avoid a stationary truck or trailer.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Why even 5-star cars may not be enough: Euro NCAP exposes a deadly truck design flaw
Image Credit: Why even 5-star cars may not be enough: Euro NCAP exposes a deadly truck design flaw

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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