Why Jeep's next SUV will ride on a Tata platform and be sold in 50+ countries

New Delhi: Jeep’s next SUV will be built on an Indian-developed platform, a decision that would have been difficult to imagine just a few years ago. The company has confirmed that the model will use Tata Motors' ARGOS architecture, be assembled in India and exported to more than 50 countries, according to a media report.

Autocar India reported that Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, confirmed the decision, which is a rare break from a long-standing trend in the car industry. For decades, technology and vehicle platforms usually flowed from international manufacturers to local companies. This time, an international brand is choosing an architecture developed by an Indian automaker for one of its future products.

ARGOS is Tata Motors' latest-generation architecture built for modern SUVs. It is expected to support advanced safety systems, electrified powertrains and advanced in-car technology. It is likely to become the base for several future Tata models, beginning with the Sierra.

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The move is an endorsement of the engineering behind the ARGOS architecture. It makes an Indian-developed vehicle platform the foundation of a programme that will export vehicles to more than 50 countries and demonstrates how India is taking on a bigger role in vehicle development.

For Jeep, the partnership offers an opportunity to strengthen its position in markets where affordability, localisation and efficient manufacturing are becoming important. Developing the SUV in India could help it reduce costs while maintaining the capabilities expected from a Jeep product.

The new model is expected to be shipped to markets across Asia, Africa, Latin America and other regions. Exporting the vehicle to more than 50 countries would make it one of the most exported products developed on a Tata platform.

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The development also points to the relationship between Indian and international automakers. India is no longer viewed only as a manufacturing hub. It is becoming a centre for vehicle engineering, product development and platform creation for international markets.

While Stellantis has not so far revealed detailed specifications, powertrain options or a launch timeline for the upcoming SUV, the confirmation of the project itself is important. It shows confidence in India's ability to create vehicle architectures that can meet the requirements of customers around the world.

As automakers search for cost-effective ways to develop new products for multiple markets, collaborations of this kind are likely to become more common. The deal brings together an iconic SUV brand and an Indian-developed vehicle architecture in a way few would have predicted a few years ago.