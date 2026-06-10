Why Maruti Fronx is selling like crazy - 5 lakh buyers can't be wrong

New Delhi: Placing it among the fastest-selling models in the company’s recent lineup, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark within 38 months of its launch. The crossover has continued to be a regular name in the list of top-selling passenger vehicles in India that edge past several compact SUVs, which have been in the market for long.

What exactly is drawing so many buyers towards the Fronx?

A major part of the Fronx’s appeal comes from how it looks and feels at first glance. Built on the Baleno platform, it has a more SUV-inspired design with a raised ride height, bold body cladding, a coupe-style roofline and a sharper front profile.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It looks more commanding on the road than a typical hatchback. At the same time, it skips the size, weight and higher running costs usually found in bigger SUVs. That mix has helped it appeal to buyers looking for SUV-style design without moving into a larger vehicle category.

It also lands neatly between hatchbacks and compact SUVs. The Fronx draws in buyers upgrading from premium hatchbacks like the Baleno, Swift and Hyundai i20, while also attracting those exploring compact SUVs but wanting something easier to handle in city use.

Also Read | Planning to buy a Nissan Gravite? Here's why you'll pay more now

This middle-ground positioning has worked in its favour. It gives it access to a wider customer base than models that stay locked into a single segment identity.

Multiple engine choices for different needs

Maruti Suzuki offers the Fronx with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG option. Depending on the variant, buyers can pick between manual, AMT and torque converter automatic transmissions.

This range allows the Fronx to serve different expectations, whether it is lower running cost, stronger output or easier city use.

Fuel efficiency an important factor

Fuel economy continues to influence purchase decisions in the Indian market, and the Fronx performs strongly in this area. The petrol version offers solid efficiency numbers, while the CNG variant brings down running costs further, especially for daily commuters and high-usage owners.

Also Read | Audi unveils Nuvolari, its first-ever hybrid supercar; Deliveries start in 2027

Strong backing from Maruti Suzuki network

The brand advantage also plays a central role. Maruti Suzuki’s wide service network, easy availability of parts, lower maintenance costs and strong resale value continue to support buyer confidence, especially outside major metro cities.

The Fronx also benefits from its placement under the Nexa retail channel, which gives it a more premium showroom experience while keeping ownership costs within reach for a large section of buyers.

A balanced product approach

The Fronx does not depend on one strong feature alone. Instead, it delivers a mix of design, efficiency, practicality and brand trust. That combination has helped it build consistent demand across markets.

The 5 lakh sales mark shows how Indian buyers prefer vehicles that blend SUV styling with everyday practicality while keeping ownership costs in check.