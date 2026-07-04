/Why motorcycles have different tyre sizes at front and rear? The real engineering reason

The rear tyre carries most of the weight and does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to power. Since the rear wheel carries most of the bike's weight and handles power delivery from the engine, it needs a larger contact patch for better traction. A wider rear tyre also helps the bike stay stable while accelerating hard, as it spreads the engine's force across more rubber in contact with the road. This is why sportier or more powerful bikes almost always come with noticeably wider rear tyres than commuter motorcycles.