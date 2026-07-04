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  • /Why motorcycles have different tyre sizes at front and rear? The real engineering reason

Why motorcycles have different tyre sizes at front and rear? The real engineering reason

Motorcycle front and rear tyre size: Bike manufacturers deliberately fit different tyre sizes at the front and rear because each wheel handles a completely different job: steering and power delivery.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Why motorcycles have different tyre sizes at front and rear? The real engineering reason
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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