Why some cars have blue colour number plates in India? Are these vehicle owners special?

Blue number plate car: Have you ever noticed cars with blue number plates on the roads and wondered why they have a different colour? These vehicles usually belong to diplomats and foreign missions. The special colour is not for style or personal preference; it serves an official purpose under Indian law.

In India, blue number plates are issued to vehicles used by foreign diplomats and embassies. These plates help authorities easily identify cars that belong to diplomatic personnel. The system follows international norms under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, which India follows as a signatory.

The blue background with white lettering distinguishes diplomatic vehicles from private and commercial vehicles, which use white or yellow plates. This visual difference allows traffic police and enforcement agencies to quickly recognise the vehicle’s diplomatic status.

Who has these number plates?

Blue number plates are typically issued to embassies, high commissions, consulates, and international organisations operating in India. Vehicles used by ambassadors and senior diplomatic staff may also carry special codes.

For example, the registration number often starts with “CD,” which stands for “Corps Diplomatique,” indicating that the vehicle belongs to a diplomat. Other number codes help identify the country and mission associated with the vehicle.

Do diplomats get special privileges?

Diplomatic vehicles may enjoy certain privileges and immunities under international law. Diplomats are generally granted protection from legal action in the host country, although this does not mean they are above the law. Serious violations can lead to diplomatic consequences, including being declared “persona non grata” and asked to leave the country.

However, traffic rules and safety norms are expected to be followed like any other vehicle on the road.

Why is this identification important?

Clear identification of diplomatic vehicles ensures the smooth functioning of foreign missions and prevents misunderstandings during routine checks. It also reflects India’s commitment to international diplomatic practices.

So the next time you see a blue number plate, you will not wonder, as it represents a vehicle linked to global diplomacy, not just a different colour choice.