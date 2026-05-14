Why some cars have red number plates in India – Who can use them; Here’s the legal reason behind it

Why some cars have red number plates: Have you ever spotted a car with a red number plate on Indian roads and wondered what it actually means? Many drivers across India regularly see these vehicles, especially near showrooms and highways, but very few know the legal reason behind them. According to Indian transport rules, red number plates are temporary registration plates issued to newly purchased vehicles before permanent registration is completed. These plates help owners legally drive brand-new vehicles for a limited period (1 month) while official paperwork is processed by transport authorities.

What does a red number plate mean?

In India, a red number plate usually indicates that the vehicle has temporary registration status. Dealers or vehicle owners receive these temporary registration numbers immediately after purchasing a new car or bike.

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The temporary registration allows the vehicle to legally operate on public roads before the Regional Transport Office (RTO) issues a permanent registration number. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, temporary registration generally remains valid for one month from the date of issue.

This system helps buyers take delivery of vehicles quickly instead of waiting several days for full registration approval.

Who can legally use red number plates in India?

Only newly purchased vehicles with valid temporary registration approval can legally use red number plates. Vehicle dealers often arrange these registrations during delivery.

The plate usually displays white letters and numbers on a red background. Some luxury and imported vehicles may also carry temporary registration stickers while final registration formalities are completed.

However, traffic experts warn that red number plates are not meant for long-term use. Once the validity period expires, owners must replace them with permanent registration plates approved by the RTO.

Using expired temporary registration plates can lead to fines, penalties, or legal trouble during traffic checks.

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Why temporary registration is important for buyers

Temporary registration is important because driving an unregistered vehicle on public roads is illegal in India. The red number plate acts as proof that the vehicle is officially recorded under the buyer’s name while permanent documents are being processed.

It also helps traffic police and transport authorities identify newly purchased vehicles quickly.

Experts say buyers should always check the validity date printed on temporary registration documents. Delays in permanent registration may create insurance and legal complications during accidents or road checks.

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Different number plate colours explained

India uses different number plate colours to identify different vehicle categories. White plates are used for private vehicles, yellow plates for commercial vehicles, green plates for electric vehicles, and black plates for self-drive rental cars.

Red plates specifically indicate temporary registration status rather than VIP or government usage, which many drivers still wrongly assume.

Red number plates on Indian roads are not status symbols or special permissions. They simply show that the vehicle is newly purchased and temporarily registered while official permanent registration is still under process.