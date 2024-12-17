2025 Maruti Fronx Hybrid Expected Features & Specifications: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been an instant hit for the Indo-Japanese automaker, achieving a 2-lakh sales milestone within just 17 months of its launch in early 2023. Now, the carmaker is gearing up to update the Fronx in 2025. Here are the key details of the new 2025 Maruti Fronx facelift that we know so far.

Major Highlight

According to the media reports, the 2025 Fronx facelift will be equipped with the Maruti Suzuki’s own strong hybrid powertrain, marking its debut. It will help to achieve greater mileage, resulting in reduced running costs. Additionally, it will help to cut down on the carbon footprint.

Maruti Suzuki's new strong hybrid system is a series hybrid setup, which is expected to be significantly more cost-effective than Toyota’s Atkinson cycle powertrain that powers the Maruti Grand Vitara and Invicto.

Reports suggest that it will not be limited to the Fronx; but could be offered in other Maruti Suzuki smaller and mid-level cars, including the Swift, Baleno, Brezza, and the upcoming mini MPV.

Fuel-Efficiency

With the new strong hybrid powertrain, the 2025 Maruti Fronx facelift is expected to become one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India. While official figures are still under wraps, speculations suggest it could deliver a mileage of over 35 km/l.

Recently, a partially camouflaged test mule of the Fronx was spotted with an ADAS sensor on its front grille, fueling the speculation that the 2025 facelift might include an ADAS suite. Moreover, the new Maruti Fronx is likely to undergo minor exterior and interior updates. Some new features are also anticipated, particularly on the higher variants.

The top-end variant of the current Fronx already boasts features such as a heads-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, connected car technology, six airbags, and more.