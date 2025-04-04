Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki has stopped the production of the Ciaz sedan. However, it is still available for sale, as per the official website. The sedan was due for an upgrade, but the company has now confirmed that there are no plans for a new-generation Ciaz sedan.

Maruti has decided to phase out the model due to declining demand for sedans, as SUVs have gained popularity and now dominate the market. However, there might still be hope for the Ciaz nameplate.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer – Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, offered an interesting perspective. While production of the Ciaz has ceased, he hinted that the nameplate may not be gone for good and could return in a new form in the future.

First launched in 2014, the Ciaz filled the void left by the Baleno sedan, which ended production in 2007. It competed with sedans like the Honda City and Hyundai Verna. As sedan's popularity continued to decline, many companies either exited the segment or are considering doing so.

After an 11-year run, Maruti has finally decided to discontinue the Ciaz. However, Banerjee said the Ciaz nameplate enjoys a strong following and cited the example of the old Baleno sedan, which was launched in 1999 and discontinued in 2007.

He noted that in 2015, the Baleno returned as a hatchback and is now one of India’s top-selling cars. So, Ciaz could also return someday in a different body style.

The Ciaz was powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It was available with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter.