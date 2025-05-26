Will Tata Altroz CNG Also Get An AMT? Check What We Know So Far

Tata Altroz CNG With AMT: Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 Altroz facelift that carried over all three fuel options - petrol, diesel, and CNG - from its outgoing model. The interesting part here is that it now has a new AMT option with the petrol engine, making its automatic version more affordable and accessible to a wider customer base, while continuing the 6-speed DCT for those who are ready to pay more for a smooth experience.

Now, you may think, while Tata did introduce the AMT to Altroz's petrol engine, why did it not offer AMT with the CNG powertrain, even though it already offers an AMT option with the Tiago and Tigor CNG? So, it is clear that Tata has the technology but chooses not to offer it with Altroz CNG at the moment. However, Autocar India reported that Tata will offer AMT with the CNG powertrain in the next couple of months, though the company has not confirmed it yet.

The argument is simple: Tata has the technology; it has already equipped AMT with the Tiago and Tigor CNG, which come with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. Therefore, it is pretty much logical to offer it with the more premium Altroz as well to boost its sales further. Notably, Tata is the only carmaker that offers an automatic transmission option with CNG powertrains in the country.

2025 Tata Altroz Powertrains

The following are the powertrains offered with the 2025 Tata Altroz:

- 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (87 bhp and 115 Nm) with options of a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a new 5-speed AMT.

- 1.5-litre diesel (89 bhp and 200 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

- 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with CNG (72 bhp and 103 Nm), paired with manual transmission.

2025 Tata Altroz Price

It is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model, the base variant of the 2025 Tata Altroz is Rs 24,000 costlier. It is available in seven trims – Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished + S.