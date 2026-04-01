Tata Motors secures no. 2 position in H2 FY26, posts highest-ever Q4 sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) closed FY26 on a strong note, recording its highest-ever quarterly sales by crossing the 2 lakh units mark in the fourth quarter, driven by steady demand across segments.

In Q4 FY26, TMPV recorded sales of over 200,000 units, marking a sharp 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The company also achieved its highest-ever electric vehicle (EV) sales during the quarter, with volumes reaching around 27,000 units, registering a significant 69% YoY growth.

The strong quarterly performance capped a landmark financial year for Tata Motors. For the full year FY26, TMPV posted its highest-ever annual sales of approximately 6.42 lakh units, reflecting a 15% YoY growth--nearly double the overall industry growth of 8%.

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Nexon and Punch emerge as top performers

The second half (H2) of FY26 played a key role in driving growth, with the company registering a robust 28% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance helped TMPV secure the number two position in both wholesales and Vahan registrations during H2.

The company, in an official statement, said, "For TMPV, FY26 has been a landmark year marked by multiple milestones. We achieved our highest ever annual sales volumes of over 6.4 lakh units, delivering industry-beating growth of 15% YoY and ended it with strong positive momentum, emerging as the second-ranked player in the industry based on Vahan registrations in H2."

SUV models like the Tata Nexon and Tata Punch emerged as top performers, ranking among the best-selling vehicles in the country. In particular, the Nexon became the highest-selling car in the second half of the year.

Adding to the company's roadmap, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “PV industry sales are expected to reach record volumes of ~4.7 million units for the year, reflecting 8% year on year (YoY) growth.”

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EV and CNG segments growth

Electric vehicles continued to be a major growth driver. TMPV recorded its highest-ever annual EV sales of over 92,000 units in FY26, reflecting a strong 43% YoY increase. The company attributed this growth to improvements in product offerings and efforts to address adoption challenges.

In the CNG segment, TMPV also outperformed the industry, with sales crossing 1.7 lakh units, marking a 24% growth over the previous year.

Global presence

With recent product launches, including the Tata Sierra, the updated Punch, and petrol variants of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, the company has shown steady traction in bookings and enquiries.

On the international front, TMPV recorded sales of over 10,000 units, supported by its re-entry into South Africa.

Overall, the strong quarterly and annual performance highlights TMPV’s growing market presence and momentum across both traditional and electric mobility segments.