/'Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700': VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises

New Delhi: Green SM, the electric taxi service backed by VinFast, launched in Delhi-NCR with a clear promise: steady income for drivers and a smooth, no-surge experience for commuters. It sounded like a refreshing change from the usual taxi app chaos. But a recent video circulating online tells a very different story, with a group of Green SM drivers openly complaining about serious problems with the platform.
Unlike Ola, Uber, and other taxi operators, Green SM runs an entirely electric fleet under its Limo Green service and positions itself as more professional and driver-friendly with no surge pricing and no peak-hour charges for riders. For drivers, the company promised something taxi drivers rarely get: a guaranteed minimum income, regardless of how many trips they complete in a day.
The reality drivers are facing
This is where the picture gets difficult. Drivers in the video say the advertised guaranteed income of up to Rs 40,000 simply hasn't materialised. Several drivers claim they've been driving for three to four weeks straight without receiving a single payout. Think about what that actually means. These are drivers spending long hours on the road every single day, dealing with Delhi traffic, and the physical toll of driving for a living, all while waiting weeks for money they were promised would come regularly.
One driver said he received just Rs 700 after working for 20 days. Another claimed only around Rs 1,100 was credited to his account over a similar period. For a daily-wage driver who likely has rent, family expenses, and basic survival costs riding on this income, that kind of shortfall isn't just disappointing. It can be genuinely destabilising.
Several drivers also said they are getting only 33 percent of the fare per trip, compared to the 35 percent the company had promised. It might sound like a small difference on paper, but across hundreds of trips a month, that gap adds up to real money lost.
Shifting rules make things harder
Adding to the frustration, drivers say the company keeps changing its policies. The original promise was Rs 35,000 a month guaranteed for the first two months, no matter how many trips were completed. Drivers say new eligibility conditions have since been introduced, making that guarantee harder to actually claim.
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On top of this, some drivers reported their FASTag balance running low, forcing them to pay tolls out of their own pocket while on duty. For someone already struggling with delayed pay, an unexpected toll expense is one more financial hit they didn't sign up for.
Green SM had positioned itself as a genuine improvement for both riders and drivers, with an electric fleet, professional service standards, and dependable driver income as its biggest selling points. If these allegations turn out to be accurate, it raises real questions about whether the platform can sustain that promise over time.
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