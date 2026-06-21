Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /'Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700': VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises

'Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700': VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises

One driver said he received just Rs 700 after working for 20 days. Another claimed only around Rs 1,100 was credited to his account over a similar period.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
'Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700': VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises
Image Credit: &#039;Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700&#039;: VinFast&#039;s taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments - Video
Auto news9 min ago
2
JD Vance24 min ago
3
Iran-US Talks42 min ago
4
Harmanpreet Kaur48 min ago
5
Auto news1 hr ago