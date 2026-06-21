/'Worked for 20 days, got Rs 700': VinFast's taxi service Green SM drivers allege delayed payments, broken promises

The reality drivers are facing

This is where the picture gets difficult. Drivers in the video say the advertised guaranteed income of up to Rs 40,000 simply hasn't materialised. Several drivers claim they've been driving for three to four weeks straight without receiving a single payout. Think about what that actually means. These are drivers spending long hours on the road every single day, dealing with Delhi traffic, and the physical toll of driving for a living, all while waiting weeks for money they were promised would come regularly.