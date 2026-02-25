World’s most expensive car number plate: Costs Rs 1,360,000,000, holds Guinness world record; check who owns it

World’s most expensive car number plate: What’s the highest price you can imagine for a car number plate – a few thousand dollars, maybe even a few lakh? In Dubai, one special plate shattered all expectations when “P-7” sold for a mind-blowing 55 million UAE dirhams (about $15 million) in April 2023, making it the most expensive number plate ever sold in the world.

The sale took place at a charity event called the “Most Noble Numbers” auction, organised in partnership with Emirates Auction. All the proceeds were donated to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, a food-aid initiative launched by the UAE leadership.

Who bought this number plate?

The exact buyer of the “P-7” plate has not been officially disclosed, but reports suggest that a private bidder with significant means placed the winning bid. These types of auctions often attract wealthy collectors, business leaders, and enthusiasts who want rare and unique number plates as status symbols or collectibles.

How are these auctions held?

In the UAE, auctions for high-end vehicle plates are held regularly. These events are usually organised by Emirates Auction or by government agencies connected to transport authorities. Auction items include single-digit, double-digit, and special combination plates. Participants register in advance and then bid against each other, with prices rising until the highest offer wins.

Many number plates are sold for charity or to support public campaigns such as food aid during important seasons. Other auctions are held simply to sell rare plates to private collectors or investors.

What decides the price?

Several factors influence how much price a number plate can fetch:

Rarity: Plates with fewer digits or special patterns are much harder to obtain, increasing their value.

Simplicity: Single-digit plates are extremely rare and therefore highly desired.

Symbolic meaning: Certain numbers may have cultural, personal, or symbolic significance, which attracts higher bids.

Status and prestige: Owning a unique plate can signal wealth and exclusivity, especially in luxury car communities.

Because only one “P-7” exists in the world, and it was sold at a high-profile charity event, it reached record-breaking figures.

While most people pay little for their vehicle registration number, in some markets these plates have become collectible assets worth millions. What was once a simple legal requirement has now become a showcase of rarity, wealth, and sometimes even social impact.