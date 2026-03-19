World’s safest car? Meet Donald Trump’s Rs 12,50,00,000 moving bunker, ‘The Beast,’ that can survive missile and grenade attacks

World’s safest car: A car that can withstand bullets, bombs, and even chemical attacks – this is no ordinary vehicle but the ultra-secure limousine used by American President Donald Trump. It is known as Cadillac One or “The Beast” and is widely regarded as one of the safest vehicles in the world. Built by Cadillac, the car combines luxury with extreme military-grade protection.

“The Beast” is no less than a moving bunker. Its body is made with thick armor plating, while the windows are multi-layered and bulletproof. The doors alone are said to weigh as much as those of a commercial aircraft. The cabin is completely sealed to protect against chemical or biological attacks, ensuring maximum safety in extreme situations.

Engine and Performance

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While exact details of the car are not widely public for security reasons, the vehicle is believed to be powered by a large diesel engine, possibly derived from heavy-duty truck platforms. Due to its massive weight, estimated between 7 to 9 tonnes (around 7,000-9,000 kg), the focus is more on durability and reliability rather than speed. However, it still offers enough power to move swiftly in emergency scenarios.

Price and build

The cost of Cadillac One is not officially disclosed, but according to reports, it is estimated to be around $1.5 million (over Rs 12.5 crore). These vehicles are custom-built with highly specialised materials, making them far more expensive than standard luxury cars.

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Advanced safety features

The car includes run-flat tyres, allowing it to continue moving even after severe damage. It is equipped with night vision cameras, tear gas dispensers, and advanced communication systems. According to widespread reports, it also carries emergency medical supplies, including blood matching the president’s type. Armed security features and defensive systems further enhance its protection. ‘The Beast’ is customised to such a level that it can even withstand grenades, missile attacks and landmines.

More than just a car

Beyond its protective capabilities, “The Beast” offers a luxurious 7-seater interior with leather seating and advanced connectivity systems. However, every feature is designed for top security.

With this advanced technology and unmatched safety on wheels, Cadillac One’s “The Beast” is regarded as one of the safest cars in the world.