Yamaha Aerox 155: Should You Buy It? Check Out Pros And Cons

Yamaha Aerox 155 Pros And Cons: The Yamaha Aerox 155, priced at Rs 1,49,450 (ex-showroom, Delhi), stands out on the road with its unique design. Unlike most scooters, it offers a thrilling ride and impressive features. However, it also has some shortcomings. Here is the list of a few pros and cons of the Aerox, based on my (Lakshya Rana) experience with the scooter.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Pros

1. Road Presence: The Aerox looks like nothing else on Indian roads. It grabs attention from all age groups and makes you stand out. The design is something it truly excels at, like a champion, leaving its rivals far behind.

2. Comfortable Seating: Unlike most scooters, the Aerox offers an upright riding position, a stepped seat, and good seat-floorboard height. Whether commuting daily or riding long distances, it ensures comfort with reduced body aches.

3. Performance: The 155cc, 4-stroke SOHC, liquid-cooled engine delivers 15 bhp and 14 Nm, making it stand out among its rivals. Every time you twist the throttle, the Aerox feels thrilling and sensational. It feels quick and exciting.

4. Fuel efficiency: While 40 kmpl may seem low compared to several other scooters in the same price range, it’s a fair trade-off considering the Aerox’s performance and fun to ride factor.

5. Under Seat Storage: It excels in terms of under seat storage. The large storage compartment easily fits a full-face helmet, riding gear, or even an office bag. It’s practical for daily use.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Cons

1. Floorboard Storage: The raised central spine, which houses the fuel tank, makes the floorboard useless for carrying bags. Even the apron storage is poorly designed and barely fits anything.

2. Rear Suspension: The rear shock absorber lacks proper damping for Indian roads, making the ride uncomfortable on bad patches. It could have been better for a smooth riding experience.

3. Pillion Access: The raised rear and stepped seat make it tough for passengers to climb on, especially children or older riders.

Should You Buy It?

It is a fantastic choice for those seeking a stylish, powerful, and fun-to-ride scooter, thanks to its great road presence, thrilling performance, and large under seat storage. However, if you need a practical, family-friendly scooter, the Aerox has limitations.