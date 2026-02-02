Advertisement
NewsAutoYamaha EC-06 launched at Rs 1.67 lakh - Battery, range, features, specs and more
AUTO NEWS

Yamaha EC-06 launched at Rs 1.67 lakh - Battery, range, features, specs and more

Yamaha EC-06: Yamaha's first electric scooter, the EC-06, has finally been launched in India at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yamaha EC-06 launched at Rs 1.67 lakh - Battery, range, features, specs and more

Yamaha EC-06 Launched: Yamaha's first electric scooter, the EC-06, has finally been launched in India at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in Bluish White colour, the EC-06 will initially be sold in select cities through Yamaha’s premium Blue Square showrooms. The EC-06 marks Yamaha's strategic entry into the electric mobility segment. 

Yamaha, in an official statement, said, "This launch is a direct contribution to the Government of India’s ‘National Mission on Transformative Mobility’ and aligns with the nation’s ambitious goal of achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2070." 

"By introducing the EC-06, Yamaha reinforces its broader carbon-neutrality goals in alignment with both Indian emission standards and the country’s vision for a greener, self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) future," it added.

Battery and motor
The EC-06 is powered by an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) paired with a 4kWh fixed battery. It delivers a top speed of 79 km/h, maximum torque of 26 Nm, and peak power of 6.7 kW. 

Warranty and range
The battery comes with a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty. A full charge takes approximately eight hours form standard home plug-in charger. The EC-06 boasts a certified range of 169km on a single full charge.

Water and dust resistance
The scooter is IP67 certified for its motor and battery, and IP65 certified for other electronics, ensuring water and dust resistance.

Riding modes 
To suit diverse riding preferences, the EC-06 offers three riding modes - Eco, Standard, and Power – allowing riders to optimize efficiency, performance, or acceleration as needed. It also comes with Reverse Mode that simplifies manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Suspension, breaks and more
It features telescopic front suspension with hydraulic dampers and a coil spring at the rear. For breaking duties, it gets 200mm front and rear disc brakes, along with a Combi Brake System (CBS). 

Yamaha EC-06 comes equipped with an LCD screen that provides real-time information on speed, battery status, riding modes, and connectivity features. Other key features include LED headlights and taillights, connected tech, and 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, to name a few.

Commenting on the launch, Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, "Designed for everyday commuting, it balances efficiency with performance, offering an impressive range and intuitive features."

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

