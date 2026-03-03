Advertisement
Yamaha introduces XSR155 in Metallic Black shade

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) introduced a new Metallic Black shade to the XSR155 motorcycle at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Chennai: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) introduced a new Metallic Black shade to the XSR155 motorcycle at Rs 1.59 lakh. The new Metallic Black variant with Golden USD front forks enhances the visual appeal while the bike remains mechanically unchanged. Notably, the XSR 155 is now available in five paint options: Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Metallic Grey, Greyish Green Metallic and Metallic Black, priced at Rs 1,49,990, Rs 1,52,990, Rs 1,56,990, Rs 1,58,990, and Rs 1,58,990, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. 

Official statement

The company, in an official statement, said, "This new shade enhances the bike’s timeless design language, accentuating its muscular tank, minimalist bodywork, and signature retro-inspired styling cues. The deeper, more aggressive tone, paired with the striking gold upside-down (USD) forks, elevates its road presence and reinforces its premium appeal."

Commenting on the launch, Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, "At Yamaha, innovation is driven by emotion and shaped by our riders. The exceptional response to the XSR155 since its debut reflects the strong resonance of the Modern Retro Sport philosophy in India."

He further said, "When our community expressed a clear aspiration for a black variant, we acted with agility and purpose. The introduction of the Metallic Black XSR155 is not just about a new colour — it is about deepening our connection with riders who seek individuality, performance, and styling in one compelling package."

Engine 

The XSR155 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), delivering 13.5 kW and 14.2 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch. 

Hardware

Built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame, it comes equipped with an aluminium swing arm, USD front forks, linked-type monocross rear suspension, and 17-inch wheels. Dual-channel ABS and Traction Control further enhance safety and rider confidence.

