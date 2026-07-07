Yamaha is about to add a new model to its India lineup, and it's not a replacement for the R15. The Yamaha R2 is expected to launch in India in around a month, sitting above the R15 as a more powerful, fully faired sport bike. Here's everything we know ahead of the official reveal.
Yamaha R2
The R2 follows in the spirit of the R15 but steps things up with a bigger engine and more performance-focused hardware. It will be a fully faired sport bike with a high-revving single-cylinder engine, and Yamaha is positioning it to punch above its weight class.
Engine and performance
Exact engine displacement hasn't been confirmed yet, but reports suggest it will fall somewhere in the 200 to 220cc range. Power figures are also unconfirmed, but the R2 is expected to offer best-in-class or at least class-competitive performance. Its two main rivals, the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR, both produce around 25 hp, so the Yamaha is likely to be in that neighbourhood too.
Where the Yamaha could have a genuine edge is weight. The KTM RC 200 weighs 160 kg and the Karizma XMR comes in at 163.5 kg, while the current R15 V4 weighs just 141 kg. If the R2 carries similar weight savings, it could feel significantly quicker in the real world even with similar power on paper.
Features
The R15 V4 is already the most feature-loaded bike in its segment, offering a TFT display, traction control, and an upshift-only quickshifter on top variants. The R2 is expected to go a step further with ride-by-wire throttle, which opens the door for proper riding modes and a bidirectional quickshifter. The R2 will be manufactured in Chennai and is expected to be sold in multiple international markets as well, so some specification differences across markets are possible.
Price
The R2 will not replace the R15, but it will cause some reshuffling in Yamaha's lineup. The top-spec R15 M is expected to be discontinued to make room for the R2. The older-generation R15 S may also be phased out around the same time. Models like the recently launched XSR 155 and the MT-15 will continue unchanged.
With the current R15 range starting at Rs 1.57 lakh for the S and going up to Rs 1.98 lakh for the M, the R2 is expected to start somewhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh depending on how Yamaha prices it. For comparison, the KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs 2.24 lakh and the Hero Karizma XMR starts at Rs 1.76 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
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