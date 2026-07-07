Features

The R15 V4 is already the most feature-loaded bike in its segment, offering a TFT display, traction control, and an upshift-only quickshifter on top variants. The R2 is expected to go a step further with ride-by-wire throttle, which opens the door for proper riding modes and a bidirectional quickshifter. The R2 will be manufactured in Chennai and is expected to be sold in multiple international markets as well, so some specification differences across markets are possible.