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Yamaha R2 expected to launch in India soon: Here's everything we know

Yamaha R2: Exact engine displacement hasn't been confirmed yet, but reports suggest it will fall somewhere in the 200 to 220cc range. Power figures are also unconfirmed, but the R2 is expected to offer best-in-class or at least class-competitive performance.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Yamaha R2 expected to launch in India soon: Here's everything we know
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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