/Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode it 300+ km on highways, city traffic, and dirt trails – Here’re top pros and cons

Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler for more than 300 kilometres in Delhi city traffic, open highway stretches, and rough off-road trails to answer one question many buyers are asking: Is it actually worth your Rs 2 lakh? Classic Legends updated the Scrambler in April with a reworked engine, reduced weight, and fresh electronics, pricing it from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Rivals like the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X cost significantly more. But does the Yezdi Scrambler 350 justify your money in the real world?
Yezdi Scrambler 350: Performance, riding and braking
The biggest win on this bike is how easy it is to live with every day. The upright riding position, with its wide, raised handlebars, keeps your back relaxed in stop-and-go traffic. In city conditions, the light feel of the bike stands out immediately. Classic Legends switched from a dual exhaust to a single exhaust setup, cutting nearly 10kg off the motorcycle's overall weight, and you can feel the weight reduction while riding through tight city lanes and traffic.
Overtaking feels easy on the Yezdi Scrambler. Its 334cc engine produces 30hp and 30Nm, giving the bike enough power for quick passes in both city traffic and on highways. The bike picks up speed smoothly, although you may need to shift gears more often while accelerating. On highways, it remains stable and offers confidence at speeds between 80kmph and 100kmph. The real-world mileage ranges from around 22 to 25 kmpl.
It feels most comfortable at around 5,500rpm, where the engine remains smooth. Above 6,000rpm, vibrations become more noticeable, so the bike is best enjoyed in the mid-range for relaxed and confident riding.
Braking is one of the Yezdi Scrambler's biggest strengths. During my ride, the bike responded confidently even under sudden hard braking. In performance tests, it came to a stop from 60kph in around 18–20 metres, giving riders extra confidence in unexpected situations on Indian roads.
Yezdi Scrambler 350: Key specifications
|Spec
|Details
|Price
|Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Engine
|334cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Max power
|30 PS, 8,100 rpm
|Max torque
|30 Nm, 6,750 rpm
|Fuel system
|Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
|Gearbox
|6-speed constant mesh
|Front suspension
|Telescopic hydraulic fork with rubber bellow, 150 mm stroke
|Rear suspension
|Twin shock absorber, 5-Step adjustable preload, 130 mm wheel travel
|Front brake
|320 mm Disc with Floating Caliper + ABS
|Rear brake
|240 mm Disc with Floating Caliper + ABS
|Front tyre
|100/90-19, 57S (Semi-Knobby)
|Rear tyre
|140/70-17, 66S (Semi-Knobby)
|Kerb weight
|174 kg
|Fuel tank
|12.5 Litres
|Seat height
|813 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,403 mm
|Frame
|Double Cradle
|Claimed mileage
|30 kmpl
Yezdi Scrambler 350: Off-road capability
The updated suspension handles broken roads and rough patches better than before, especially at low and medium speeds. However, at speeds above 70-80kph, you can still feel bumps more clearly. On dirt roads and light off-road trails, the Yezdi Scrambler performs well if ridden at a steady pace. It is best suited for weekend rides on gravel roads, village tracks, and uneven surfaces rather than serious off-roading.
The 813mm seat height is comfortable for most riders, while the 174kg kerb weight makes the bike easy to control and manoeuvre, even on loose or uneven ground.
Yezdi Scrambler 350: Things that will bother you
The Yezdi Scrambler 350 does have a few drawbacks. The biggest one is the pillion seat, which is not very comfortable on long rides. If you often travel with a passenger on long highway trips, they may start feeling uncomfortable after some time.
I also noticed slight engine heating while riding in slow-moving city traffic. Although Yezdi has improved the cooling system with the Katar engine, some heat can still be felt around the rider's legs during long traffic jams.
The bike also comes with features like three riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS. However, changing riding modes is not always smooth. At times, the mode did not switch even at low speeds, making the system feel less refined than expected.
Should you buy the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler 350?
If you are looking for a stylish motorcycle under Rs 2.10 lakh that can handle daily commuting, highway rides, and occasional off-road trips, the Yezdi Scrambler 350 is worth considering. Priced between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom), it is more affordable than rivals like the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Royal Enfield Scram 440.
The bike offers a smoother engine than previous Yezdi models, is easy to ride in city traffic, delivers confident braking, and has an eye-catching design. However, it is not without drawbacks. The pillion seat is not very comfortable for long journeys, slight engine heating can be felt in heavy traffic, and the riding mode system could be more refined.
For riders who mostly travel solo and want a bike that performs well on city roads, highways, and light off-road trails, the Yezdi Scrambler 350 offers good value for money.
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