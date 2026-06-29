/Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode it 300+ km on highways, city traffic, and dirt trails – Here’re top pros and cons

The biggest win on this bike is how easy it is to live with every day. The upright riding position, with its wide, raised handlebars, keeps your back relaxed in stop-and-go traffic. In city conditions, the light feel of the bike stands out immediately. Classic Legends switched from a dual exhaust to a single exhaust setup, cutting nearly 10kg off the motorcycle's overall weight, and you can feel the weight reduction while riding through tight city lanes and traffic.