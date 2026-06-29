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  • /Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode it 300+ km on highways, city traffic, and dirt trails – Here’re top pros and cons

Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode it 300+ km on highways, city traffic, and dirt trails – Here’re top pros and cons

Yezdi Scrambler 350: It is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike offers a smoother engine than previous Yezdi models, is easy to ride in city traffic, delivers confident braking, and features an eye-catching design.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Yezdi Scrambler 350: I rode it 300+ km on highways, city traffic, and dirt trails – Here’re top pros and cons
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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