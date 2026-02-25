Your car also got a dent or scratch? Here are 5 smart tips to remove it at home

How to remove car dent at home: You are not alone if your car also got a scratch or dent and you are now worrying about expensive repair bills. Minor scratches and dents are common, especially in crowded parking areas and city traffic. The good news is that small surface damage can often be improved at home with the right approach. Here are five simple and practical tips that might help you:

Clean scratch area properly

Before trying any repair method, wash the affected area with car shampoo and water. Dirt and dust can make scratches look worse and may cause further damage while rubbing. Dry the surface with a soft microfiber cloth. A clean surface helps you clearly see how deep the scratch actually is.

Use a scratch remover

For light surface scratches that have not gone deep into the paint, a car scratch remover or rubbing compound can work well. Apply a small amount to a soft cloth and gently rub in circular motions. These products smooth out the clear coat layer and reduce the visibility of fine scratches.

Try touch-up paint

If the scratch has cut through the paint layer, touch-up paint that matches your car’s colour can help. Most manufacturers provide colour codes for accurate matching. Apply it carefully using a fine brush and allow it to dry fully before polishing lightly.

Use hot water for minor dents on plastic parts

Small dents on plastic bumpers can sometimes be fixed using hot (not boiling) water. Pouring hot water over the dent softens the plastic, making it easier to push it back into shape from behind. This method works best for minor dents and flexible surfaces.

Use a dent puller for metal dents

A basic suction dent puller, available at auto stores, can help remove small, shallow dents. Place it firmly over the dent and pull gently. However, avoid using it on sharp or deep dents, as it may worsen the damage.

While these tips can help with minor issues, deep scratches or large dents should be inspected by a professional only. Acting early and using the right method can save both money and your car’s appearance.