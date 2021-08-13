2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch date out: Check bike’s specs, features and price before booking

New Delhi: Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Chennai-based bike manufacturer is all set to launch the new models of one of its popular cruiser bikes, Royal Enfield Classic 350, on August 27, 2021.

According to the recently leaked images of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, the bike is expected to sport similar features to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 bike, which was launched last year.

Specs of 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The images suggest that the new generation Classic 350 could feature multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, retro-style round taillamps with round turn indicators, a retro-style round halogen headlamp coupled with a small semi-digital instrument cluster.

Moreover, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is going to be the second bike of the automaker which is built on the J-platform. The first bike to be launched on the J-platform was Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield bike will be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder DOHC engine.

Features of 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The all-new bike from Royal Enfield is also expected to sport a Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation which is attached to a small screen that helps riders navigate directions by connecting their smartphones with the Bluetooth device.

Price of Royal Enfield Classic 350

At present, the base variant of the outgoing model of the Classic 350 is selling at an ex-showroom price of about INR 1,80,000 while the top model with dual allow wheels is retailing at an ex-showroom price of around INR 2,00,000. Also Read: You may witness the new iPhone 13 with bigger batteries in September, 2021

The new model of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be priced a little higher than the outgoing variant. Reports suggest that the base variant of the new bike could sell at an ex-showroom price of about INR 1,85,000. Also Read: Audi launches Skysphere EV roadster concept car: Check features, specs and more

