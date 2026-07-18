After E20, what next? India prepares to roll out petrol with higher ethanol blend

New Delhi: India is preparing for the next stage of its ethanol policy after reaching the E20 blending target for petrol. The government is now looking at ways to allow higher ethanol use and plans to promote flex-fuel vehicles that can run on petrol as well as fuels containing much more ethanol.
Prime Minister's adviser Tarun Kapoor said India’s ethanol production capacity has now moved beyond the country's present blending requirement. Therefore, the government wants to find more ways to use the extra ethanol while also moving towards higher blending in petrol.
He made the statement while addressing the fourth edition of the India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference 2026 virtually. He said the E20 programme has so far been successful and added that several vehicle manufacturers are preparing to bring flex-fuel vehicles to the Indian market soon.
E20 means petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. India has achieved the 20 per cent blending target, giving the government room to look at the next level.
The next step will involve vehicles that can use fuels with a higher share of ethanol. Flex-fuel vehicles can run on petrol and ethanol blends with different ethanol levels. This means motorists could eventually have access to fuel with more ethanol than the existing E20 mix.
For this to work on a larger scale, petrol pumps will also need to offer higher-ethanol fuels. Kapoor said the availability of pure ethanol at fuel stations would have to increase as flex-fuel vehicles become more common.
The change will involve more than producing additional ethanol. Automakers will need to make suitable vehicles, fuel companies will need to build supply networks and petrol stations will need the equipment and storage facilities required for these fuels.
Government data show that the country’s ethanol production capacity is now higher than the amount needed for the existing petrol blending programme. The industry now needs to find more ways to use the extra ethanol.
The government is looking at several options. Petrol blending is one of them, while ethanol producers are also being encouraged to explore products such as compressed biogas (CBG), isobutanol and potash.
Isobutanol is being studied as a biofuel option for use in diesel and other applications. If these trials work on a larger scale, they could give ethanol producers another market beyond petrol blending.
The alternative-fuel market in India is also changing. In August 2026, cars using alternative fuels recorded a combined share of about 41.95 per cent of sales, according to the data. This category includes CNG/LPG, hybrids and electric vehicles. Petrol and ethanol vehicles accounted for 40.85 per cent.
Reducing crude oil imports is a major reason behind India's ethanol programme. Much of the country's fuel demand is met through imported crude, leaving the economy exposed to international oil prices.
The issue becomes more important when crude prices rise. With oil prices approaching $100 a barrel as the West Asia crisis continues, higher domestic use of ethanol could help reduce some dependence on imported crude.
Ethanol is produced in India using feedstocks such as sugarcane and grains. Its use in petrol also gives farmers and sugar mills another source of demand.
The government is now looking at ethanol as part of a national energy strategy covering several types of biofuels.
The move towards higher blending comes as experts continue to debate the availability of raw materials needed to produce ethanol.
The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has recently suggested that the blending target could be temporarily reduced from 20 per cent to 15 per cent during periods of serious feedstock shortages or when food prices increase.
The issue covers sugarcane, grains, water and other raw materials needed by ethanol plants. Higher production will require a constant supply of these inputs, while policymakers will also have to consider their use in food and agriculture.
IIT Delhi and the Automotive Industry Development Association (AIDA) have also backed the expansion of flex-fuel vehicles from an energy security perspective.
If the government moves ahead with higher ethanol blending, the change will gradually be visible at vehicle dealerships and petrol stations.
Automakers will have to bring more flex-fuel models to the market. Fuel companies will need to increase the availability of higher-ethanol blends and pure ethanol. Petrol stations will also need to prepare for different types of fuel.
The policy could therefore create a larger market for ethanol while giving producers more options to use their output. The government is also looking at Compressed Biogas (CBG), isobutanol and other value-added products to make use of ethanol beyond the existing E20 programme.
India's ethanol policy is now moving into a phase where producing more fuel is only one part of the plan. The next stage will depend on how fast vehicles, petrol pumps, fuel supplies and the biofuel industry can adapt to higher ethanol use.
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