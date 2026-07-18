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After E20, what next? India prepares to roll out petrol with higher ethanol blend

The government is also exploring other uses for ethanol and biofuels, including CBG, isobutanol, potash and biofuel-based diesel additives.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
After E20, what next? India prepares to roll out petrol with higher ethanol blend
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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