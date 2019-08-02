close

Audi E-tron

Audi announces new drive version for electric SUV E-tron

The lighter version Audi E-tron comes with smaller battery and hence has a reduced performance data and will be available in the European market in the last quarter of 2019 .

Audi announces new drive version for electric SUV E-tron

New Delhi: German luxury car maker Audi has announced a new drive version for its electric SUV E-tron that is a lighter version of previously launched E-tron.

The lighter version E-tron comes with smaller battery and hence has a reduced performance data and will be available in the European market in the last quarter of 2019 .

First launched in 2018, the Audi e-tron reached from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.7 seconds. It has a range of over 400 kilometers (248.5 mi) in the WLTP driving cycle. Its two electric motors produce up to 300 kW and combine with the electric all-wheel drive to deliver optimum performance on any terrain.

The lighter E-tron still has two electric motors, but they produce up to 230 kW output and 71 kWh battery. It has range of over 300 kilometers in the WLTP driving cycle.

 

