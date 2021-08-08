हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Audi RS 5

Audi RS 5 Sportback India launch tomorrow: Check price, design and specs details

The Indian model of the Audi RS 5 Sportback is likely to be launched with a few changes, as we have recently seen with the India launch of the Audi S5 Sportback.

Audi RS 5 Sportback India launch tomorrow: Check price, design and specs details

New Delhi: Audi is geared up to launch the updated RS 5 Sportback on August 9 in India, two years after the debut of the luxury sports sedan in international markets way back in December 2019. 

However, the Indian model of the Audi RS 5 Sportback is likely to be launched with a few changes, as we have recently seen with the Indian launch of the Audi S5 Sportback. But the engine and most of the aspects of the luxury four-wheeler are expected to remain the same. 

In terms of looks, the car sports bold and sportier looks than its predecessors or the Audi RS7 Sportback. The Audi RS 5 Sportback comes with a wider single-frame grille, 40 mm wider wheel arches and revamped LED taillights. 

Price of Audi RS 5 Sportback in India

Audi RS 5 Sportback’s base variant is expected to be launched at around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Upper-end variants will be priced higher. According to Audi, Sportback RS 5 offers a completely novel driving experience.

Engine of Audi RS 5 Sportback 

Audi RS 5 Sportback is expected to be powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that is said to be capable of churning out a maximum power of 444 bhp and a peak torque of 600 Nm. Also Read: Realme Book gets a launch date: Check expected price, specs and all you need to know

The engine is supported by an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi's famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The luxury sports car is expected to get 19-inch wheels as standard. Customers might get an option to opt for the 20-inch wheels which could be more suited for Indian roads. Also Read: Ready-to-cook idli, dosa, porridge mix to attract 18% GST

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Audi RS 5AudiRS 5 Sportback
Next
Story

Have you booked Revolt Motors’ electric bike? Check important delivery update

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Kiren Rijiju tweeted Zee News' video, writes - 'I wish you had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics'