Auto industry in India

Auto industry meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss scrappage policy, other issues

The automobile sector, which saw a dip in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now witnessing green shoots. 

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Auto Industry meets on Monday (November 2) to discuss several issues facing the sector. Auto Industry body SIAM led by its President Kenichi Ayukawa will call upon Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and talk about the performance of the sector, said sources. 

The automobile sector which saw low sales due to the covid pandemic has now started to see green shoots as far as sales are concerned. 

Sources said that the meeting will also discuss the long-awaited Scrappage Policy and the industry will urge the Government to bring the policy as soon as possible for strengthening the sector. 

The meeting will also talk about various regulations that have been brought in by the Government and the industry will give its feedback on the upcoming regulations that have been proposed by the government. 

Live TV

Recently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways deferred TREM Stage IV emission norms for tractor manufacturers till Oct 2021 which helped the tractor industry, the ministry has also deferred emission norms for construction equipment vehicles to 2021. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has always been advocating the use of alternate fuel and Flex-fuel, he will be asking the industry to focus more on Alternate fuel and developing technology in India, said sources. 

Gadkari has earlier stated that the automobile sector is one of the most important sectors in the country and is one of the most significant contributors for employment generation apart from its contribution to the country's GDP.

