Avan Motors

Avan Motors launches electric scooter Trend E, price starts at Rs 56,900

The Trend E comes with single-battery and double-battery version.

Avan Motors launches electric scooter Trend E, price starts at Rs 56,900

New Delhi: Electric scooter maker Avan Motors India Friday launched its new model Trend E priced at Rs 56,900 and Rs 81,269 (ex-showroom).

The Trend E with single-battery is tagged at Rs 56,900 while the double-battery version is priced at Rs 81,269, the company said in a statement.

Bookings have been opened from Friday at a fee of Rs 1,100, it added.

The new model is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a top speed of 45 kmph and has a range of 60 km with single battery and 110 km with double battery, it said, adding the battery can be fully charged in 2 to 4 hours.

Avan Motors Business Development Head Pankaj Tiwari said the company has worked extensively to create the Trend E scooter as a vehicle that is suitable for Indian roads.

"We are delighted with the response the scooter has received in its pre-launch phase and are confident that customers too will appreciate the Trend E and all its features," he added.

