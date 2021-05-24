हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Formula 1 motor racing

Former Formula One boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

Mosley, the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, was a racing driver and lawyer before becoming president of the Fédération Internationale de l`Automobile, the governing body for Formula One, in 1993.

Former Formula One boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

The former boss of Formula 1 motor racing Max Mosley has died at the age of 81, The Sun newspaper said on Monday.

Mosley, the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, was a racing driver and lawyer before becoming president of the Fédération Internationale de l`Automobile, the governing body for Formula One, in 1993.

He won a high-profile privacy case against the News of the World newspaper in 2008 after it said he had taken part in a "sick Nazi orgy", and later gave financial backing to the court costs of claimants in newspaper phone-hacking cases.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Formula 1 motor racingMax MosleyMax Mosley death
Next
Story

Kia India name officially changed. Here’s why

Must Watch

PT15M38S

Health Ministry addresses press conference over COVID-19 situation