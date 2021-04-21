Good news for supercar lovers! Hire Lamborghini, Mustang and more on rent at Hyderabad Airport

Supercar lovers can now hire their favourite luxury car at the Hyderabad airport on a rental basis for local city commute. The Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad will reportedly become the first airport to offer this unique service to supercar lovers.

Previously, all the passengers coming to Hyderabad had to hire cabs upon reaching the airport. But now, at least supercar lovers with deep pockets can simply ditch the cab service to take a luxury car on rent.

You can book a luxury car on a rental basis with or without a chauffeur, meaning you can also self-drive supercars. You can easily pre-book your car of choice online or via a phone call even before your flight lands in Hyderabad, according to a report by Cartoq.

4 Wheel is providing the service at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport. You can choose from cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo, Jaguar F Type, Porsche 911 Carrera, Ford Mustang, Lexus ES 300h, Audi A3 Cabriolet, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes Benz E 250, Maserati Ghibli, BMW 3GT and Volvo S 60.

The firm is also offering Toyota Fortuner or a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its line up. All cars are claimed to be thoroughly sanitized to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

The luxury car rental service fits well within the burgeoning rental space that is gaining popularity thick and fast. Since the service helps commuters enjoy luxury riders without owning the car, many are likely to at least try the latest offering in Hyderabad.

Overall, the car/bike rental model is gaining traction across the country. You can easily book bikes/scooters at just Rs 1000 per day in tourist areas such as Manali or Goa. Even you rent 4-wheelers without chauffers by paying around Rs 5000 for a full day.

