Good news for Tata Safari fans; here's what to expect from iconic Safari 2021

New Delhi: Tata Motors is commencing the New Year 2021 with a bang. The company has announced that it is bringing back its iconic brand ‘Safari’ with its forthcoming flagship SUV, codenamed as the Gravitas.

"Tata Safari introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourized the segment in India for other players to follow. For over two decades, Safari has represented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy," the company said in a release.

Arriving in showrooms this January, booking for the new Safari will begin shortly.

The 2021 Tata Safari as the previous one, company hints would be equipped with arresting design, versatility, plush and comfortable interiors and outstanding performance. It will bost of the existing powerful stance, performance, effortless drivability, luxurious comfort, spacious interiors and new age connected technology.

The Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors’ award winning Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, which in itself is the gold standard of SUVs worldwide. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, the company said.

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”