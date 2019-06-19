Government decides to waive registration fee for electric vehicles to boost sales

In a good news for those who are planing to buy electric vehicles (EVs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has decided to waive registration charges for EVs to promote their sales in India. The draft notification issued on Wednesday to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that battery-operated vehicles "shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark".

The draft notification also said that no registration fee will be charged during the re-registeration of electric vehicles. The move is seen as an attempt by the government to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. It is to be noted that the government is aiming for high penetration of EVs in the country by 2030.

Live TV

The exemption will apply to all category of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. It may be recalled that recently the Prime Minister's Office had suggested to make number plates mandatory for all electric three-wheelers. Last year, Road Transport and Highways Ministry had issued an order saying the number plates of all electric three-wheelers should be in green and white colors.

It is to be noted that Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said last year that the Modi government was committed to boost production of electric vehicles in the country. He had also said that measures should be taken promote electric vehicles in order to curb pollution in the country.