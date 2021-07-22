Gozero Mobility launches yet another affordable electric cycle Skellig Lite – Check price, features and more

New Delhi: Gozero Mobility on Thursday launched yet another affordable electric cycle Skellig Lite. The Skellig series models are available for sale at GoZero website and several offline and online stores as well. The Skellig Lite can be pre-booked by an advance payment of Rs 2999.

Priced at Rs 19,999, the Skellig Lite is designed in a way that they are best suited for city rides and beyond. It has a range of 25 km (at the medium level of pedal-assist), with a maximum speed of 25 kmph. (Also read: Ola electric Scooter to be offered in 10 unique colours – Price, booking, refunds and all you want to know)

The bike is powered by a detachable EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack and a 250 W rear hub-drive motor, and is controlled by the GoZero Drive Control 2.0 LED display unit allowing the rider to choose between three pedal-assist modes. The battery takes just over 2.5 hrs to recharge. The Skellig Lite includes an alloy stem handle, with 26x1.95 tyres, specialized V-brakes and a rigid front fork.

“With the onset of the pandemic and the second wave, people have begun taking Covid restrictions and their own health much more seriously than ever before. E-bikes strike the right cord in offering an economic means of private urban transport that provides daily fitness and safety from Covid-related risks. The introductory pricing of the Skellig Lite, makes it easy for beginners to take up this new mode and to integrate with their lifestyle. In fact, all our three variants of the Skellig – Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro are well received by the Indian market with sales picking up on a month-on-month basis, each catering to their target segment with their respective USPs,” GoZero CEO Ankit Kumar said.

