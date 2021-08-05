Honda Amaze 2021 launch date officially confirmed! Mass production begins

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
File photo/Representational Image

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has announced that it has commenced production of New Amaze 2021 while making it official that the Sedan will be launched on August 18.

 

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India has commenced the mass production and despatches of its popular family sedan New Honda Amaze from its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, a company statement said.

The company recently started the pre-launch bookings of the new Amaze, wherein interested customers can book the car online at ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website or at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country.  

Honda Amaze, currently in its 2nd Generation, is Honda’s largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. It is a contemporary and premium model offering ‘One Class Above Sedan experience’ with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. The Honda Amaze is powered by 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

The company’s product range include Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, and Honda City.

