Honda Cars India

Honda opens Pre-launch bookings for all new Honda Civic

The all new Civic is scheduled to be launched on March 7.

Honda opens Pre-launch bookings for all new Honda Civic

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd on Friday opened the pre-launch bookings for the all new 10th Generation Honda Civic.

The pre-launch booking can be made at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country, with a booking amount of Rs 31,000. The all new Civic is scheduled to be launched on March 7.

The Civic will be launched in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 1.8L i-VTEC Petrol engine mated to advanced CVT offers an impressive power packed performance with great fuel economy. The Civic Diesel is being introduced for the first time in India with the exciting 1.6L i-DTEC turbo unit from Honda Earth Dreams Technology series mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission offering best in segment fuel efficiency and excellent driving performance.

Civic is Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate with cumulative sales of 25 million units worldwide.

The 10th Generation Civic boasts a youthful, premium and sporty new style. It comes with new interior, refreshed exterior, leading-edge technology and class-leading quality.

Talking about the Honda Civic, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Civic is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of 10 generations and is currently our largest selling model globally. We are extremely excited to bring the latest 10th Generation All New Civic to the Indian market.”

 

Honda Cars IndiaHonda all new CivicHonda 10th Generation CivicHonda Civic 2019
