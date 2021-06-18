Hyundai Alcazar to launch today to take on Safari, MG Hector Plus, check price, variants and other details

New Delhi: Hyundai is finally launching its Alcazar car on Friday (June 18). The Korean automaker had opened bookings for the six or seven-seater SUV early this month after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcazar is all set to rival the all-new 2021 Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus, among many other similar SUVs in the segment. The car is based on Hyundai’s one of the most popular car in India, Creta.

Variants of Alcazar

Hyundai is launching Alcazar in six variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The variants differ in the engine, seat options and transmission mode.

In terms of engine, the company is launching the SUV in diesel and petrol engine. The car will hit roads in two variants based on the number of seats: 6-seater Alcazar and 7-seater Alcazar.

The six-seater variant of Alcazar sports captain seats for the second row. The car also comes in a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Engine of Alcazar

Alcazar's 2.0-litre petrol engine can easily generate a maximum power output of 157 hp and a maximum torque of 191 Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel oil motor is able to generate maximum power and peak torque of 113 hp and 250 Nm, respectively.

Expected price of Alcazar

Hyundai can price the six variants of Alcazar between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. At this price point, the SUV will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500.

Features of Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar comes with a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, the longest in its segment. In comparison, the Tata Safari sports a wheelbase of 2,741 mm while MG Hector Plus comes with a 2,750 mm wheelbase.

Alcazar is packed with features such as Bose premium sound system, Air Purifier with AQI display, 8-way electric adjustment and panoramic sunroof which opens/closes on voice command.