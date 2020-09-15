India’s fastest electric bike KRIDN launching in October; pre-booking started, check price

New Delhi: One Electric Motorcycles has announced that the company is going to launch India’s fastest electric bike in October.

One Electric Motorcycles electric motorcycle dubbed KRIDN is a make in India product. The company is believed to have completed the road trial and all the related tests of the bike while the company says that it is also working on making special bikes for delivery operators and bike taxis.

Check out the offial trailer launch of KRIDN

The bike, as per the company can reach top speed of 95KMPH. After charging, the bike can go over 110 km in echo mode and 80 km in normal range. The bike accelerates from 0 to 60kmph in just 8 seconds. It has torque NM of over 160.

The bike has 5.5k of peak power. It houses 3kWh lithium battery. Having a seating capacity for two people the bike has combi break system --Disc/disc 240mm/220mm.

KRIDN ha front a Hydraulic rear suspension and a telescopic Hydraulic front suspension.

It has an 80/100 17 inches tubeless front wheel and a 120/80 16 inches tubeless rear wheel. Featuring a digital odometer, the bike comes with an optional GPS/App connect. It houses a halogen and bulb 12v-35W headlight and a 12v-5/21W Multi reflector brake/taillight with DRL.

Price and pre-booking of KRIDN

KRIDN may come with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.29, as per reports in the media. The bike may be delivered in October itself after its launch with its first phase deliveries expected in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The pre-bookings of the bikes for these cities have already started. Customers will not have to pay any advance amount for pre-booking the bike.