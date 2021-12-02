India's first swappable battery electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1 launched, check prices here

Bounce, India's first swappable battery scooter maker has launched its first-ever EV Infinity E1 in India, offering ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market. The scooter with battery and charger is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) and the price for the scooter with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). A buyer for scooter with no battery can opt for a subscription to Battery-as-a-Service. Customers can now pre-book the scooter at Rs 499 (refundable).

The prices of E1 for some of the states differs basis the subsidy provided by the state governments. For instance, the scooter with battery and charger is priced at Rs 68,999 in Delhi, while it can be bought at only Rs 59,999 in Gujarat. For states offering no subsidy, the pricing stands at Rs 79,999.

For customers paying for battery as a service, they can swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged at home or office or wherever convenient.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce said, “I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India – it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally.”

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey. Pre-bookings start today, with deliveries slated for March 2022 through its dealership network & its online platform. The scooter comes equipped with a warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 kms.

It gets a digital speedometer, 12-litre boot space, projector headlights, LED lights, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Infinity E1 can be tracked remotely. There's a Drag Mode that enables the scooter to move along at walking speed in case it has a puncture and a Reverse Mode that allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots.

The motor can produce a torque of 83 Nm, with a top Speed of 65 kmph and can do 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds. There's also a Power Mode and Eco Mode. The battery is IP 67 rated with 48V 39 AH architecture. It takes upto 5 hours to charge and has a top speed of 85 km per charge.

