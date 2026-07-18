/Is India’s first hydrogen train cheaper than diesel or more expensive? Cost of running 1 km revealed

New Delhi: India has entered a new phase in railway technology with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first hydrogen train on July 17 and officially launched commercial operations on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
With the train now in service, a question people are asking is whether a hydrogen train costs more than a conventional train.
The answer depends on whether you are looking at the cost of building it or the cost of operating it.
A hydrogen train is more expensive to manufacture than a conventional diesel train. According to available estimates, building a hydrogen train costs between Rs 40 crore and Rs 80 crore. This makes it around 30% costlier than a conventional train.
A diesel train, by comparison, costs about Rs 27 crore to manufacture. The higher cost comes from the fuel-cell system, hydrogen storage units and other specialised equipment required to run the train. However, these additional expenses at the start can be balanced by lower operating costs over the years.
This is one of the reasons hydrogen trains are being seen as a long-term investment rather than a low-cost alternative at the time of purchase.
India's first hydrogen train is presently operating on the 89-km route between Jind and Sonipat.
Experts say an average hydrogen fuel-cell car requires around 0.005 kg to 0.01 kg of hydrogen to travel one kilometre. In other words, a car can travel roughly 100 to 150 kilometres on one kilogram of hydrogen.
The train running in Haryana has 10 coaches and is expected to consume around one kilogram of hydrogen during its 89-km journey.
On the other hand, a diesel train consumes around four litres of diesel for every kilometre it travels. A hydrogen train cannot be compared with a diesel train on cost alone because the two work on completely different systems. The higher initial expense is expected to be recovered through lower fuel use and reduced operating costs over time.
The technology used in hydrogen trains also changes the way maintenance is handled. Hydrogen trains use fuel-cell technology, which has a simpler mechanical system than diesel engines. With fewer parts involved in day-to-day operation, the need for repairs and servicing can also come down.
The two technologies also differ in the emissions they produce. Diesel locomotives release carbon dioxide and other pollutants as they run, whereas hydrogen trains give out only water vapour. For the railways, which is looking at cleaner alternatives for future transport, this technology offers a way to reduce pollution from train operations.
Despite the higher cost of building the train, passengers will not have to pay more to travel on the new service. The government has kept fares between Rs 5 and Rs 25 for the Jind-Sonipat route.
Passengers can use the new service without paying anything extra for the new technology.
The Jind-Sonipat route is the beginning of hydrogen train operations in India. The technology requires a larger investment in the beginning, but its lower maintenance needs, cleaner functioning and affordable fares will decide how widely it is adopted across the railway network in the future.
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