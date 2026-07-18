Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Automobiles
  • /Is India’s first hydrogen train cheaper than diesel or more expensive? Cost of running 1 km revealed

Is India’s first hydrogen train cheaper than diesel or more expensive? Cost of running 1 km revealed

Building a hydrogen train costs around Rs 40-80 crore, making it nearly 30% more expensive than a conventional diesel train. The bigger savings come after it starts running.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tariq Mansoor
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Is India’s first hydrogen train cheaper than diesel or more expensive? Cost of running 1 km revealed
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India&#039;s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat, in Jind on July 17. (Photo: DPR PMO via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Odyssey box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic collects Rs 20 crore in India
The Odyssey14 min ago
2
Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar16 min ago
3
Rohit Sharma17 min ago
4
Rohit Sharma27 min ago
5
climate activist Sonam Wangchuk45 min ago