Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV India launch date confirmed, check details here

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover has officially announced the India launch date of its first all-electric Performance SUV – the Jaguar I-PACE.

The Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV will be launched in India on March 9, 2021 through a digital launch event.

Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Jaguar I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The electric SUV will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE. It will be seen in a single powertrain option - EV400.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 55.67 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 66.07 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 95.12 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi (2), Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.

Live TV

#mute

“After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch ofJaguar I-PACE in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek intoa future-facing urban metropolisthat is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles,” Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said.